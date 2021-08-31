Evaluation meeting on Syrian Fuel Leak is held

An evaluation meeting was held today 31st August with the participation of the Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Resmiye Canaltay, on what can be done in case the fuel leaking from a power plant in Syria reaches the TRNC.

In addition to Minister Canaltay, officials from the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization of the Republic of Turkey, Coast Guard, Ports Department, Coastal Safety, Meteorology Department, Turkish Embassy in Nicosia, experts from various departments and organisations attended the meeting at the Ministry.

Suat Yeldener, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, said that they will make evaluations with the experts of the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization of the Republic of Turkey and other officials.

Yeldener said that “there is no danger yet” for the leak to reach the shores, and that the direction of the leak, which is currently 12 miles out, is changing depending on the wind.

Yeldener noted that all possibilities will be evaluated and discussed at the meeting and measures to be taken in case the spill reaches the island.

Source (Turkish): Ministry of Public Works and Transportation