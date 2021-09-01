The benefits of Meditation for Holistic Well-being

Readers mail….

By S.D.Hudson…..

Having taught teenagers for over twenty years, it has become more and more apparent to me that in order to approach any form of mental exercise effectively, one has to be physically prepared. Mental challenges may present themselves in many forms – not least of all addressing something new, approaching a social encounter, or preparing for a meeting – and such challenges can take their toll if we are not fully equipped to do so.

Holistic well-being means the well-being of the whole, not just the one area that is presenting itself as deficient at any one given time. Holistic health and well-being takes into consideration the physical, intellectual, emotional and social needs of a human, and it focuses on the whole body and mind not just the symptoms of the problem.

When it comes to supporting your physical health there are few key practices that everyone can benefit from and can make a huge difference on your overall well-being:

Sleep for 8 hours each night. This will allow your body to truly rest and repair from the day. Eat a nutrient dense diet that is high in plant-based foods and organic/pastured animal products. Maintain a balanced blood sugar by eating meals and snacks that contain fat, carbohydrates, and protein every 3-4 hours. Move your body for 30 minutes each day. While every person’s exercise routine will be different, everyone can benefit from at least 30 minutes of movement each day. Limit processed foods and hydrogenated oils which are highly inflammatory and can increase risk of chronic disease.



I for one can attest to the need for deep restful sleep, and this in fact, is what drove me to produce meditative sleep podcasts as a compliment to my Holistic education practise – S.D.Hudson Holistic which began in TRNC in 2013.

After just two months, I am featured on Insight Timer regularly and have thousands of people listening each week. If getting a good night’s sleep is something you struggle with, look me up on Spotify or You Tube (s.d.hudson magic) or even consider downloading the Insight Timer app.

All options are completely free and might just transform your sleep patterns as they have done for so many others…