Saner: PCR and Antigen tests to be paid, except certain conditions

TRNC Prime Minister Ersan Saner held a press conference and gave information on the decisions taken by the Council of Ministers in the light of the recommendations of the Communicable Diseases High Committee regarding the fees for PCR and Antigen tests to be performed by vaccinated and unvaccinated persons, and by whom and how often they should be done.

Prime Minister Saner stated that as of 1st September, regardless of whether the person is vaccinated or unvaccinated, all Antigen and PCR tests to be carried out in the country (excluding Covid 19 patients or their contacts, students studying in all primary and secondary schools and citizens receiving social assistance) will be made for a chargeable fee.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office