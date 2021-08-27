Amcaoğlu: Face-to-face education starts in the TRNC in the Fall

TRNC Education and Culture Minister Olgun Amcaoğlu announced that the face-to-face education model will be implemented in TRNC universities in the Fall Semester of the Academic Year 2021-2022.

In a written statement made by the press office of the Ministry, Minister Amcaoğlu stated that the face-to-face (reduced) education model will be implemented in order to ensure social distance and hygiene conditions effectively within the scope of existing physical facilities and that students should be in the TRNC and complete their student immigration permits.

It was noted in the statement that with the decision of the Council of Ministers taken due to the Covid-19 epidemic on a global scale, it was decided to implement the face-to-face (reduced) education model in line with the regulations made regarding registration, education and attendance conditions in the TRNC Higher Education Institutions. The students should be in the TRNC for the aforementioned Academic Year and complete their student immigration permits. It was added that the decision for the education model that the TRNC Universities will implement in the Fall semester of the 2021-2022 Academic year will be within the framework determined by the Council of Ministers Decision.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office