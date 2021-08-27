Susie’s Big Quiz results for 26th August at The Balti House

Readers mail ….

from Susie L Ford ….

Quiz Master ….

It was a packed house for Susie’s quiz at The Balti House in Esentepe on Thursday 26th August.



The rounds were : A table top, Music round, Easy 5. Multiple choice, Danger zone, Letter round. Brainiacs and the Impossible

The results were :

1st Dunne N Dusted

2ND Tyke That

3RD The Shebells

4TH Just The 3 1/2 Of Us

5TH Norfolk Enchanchers

Zesty Seth went to The Socialites

Sophia was awarded a certificate and a T shirt for all her achievements while on holiday with her dad James, safe journey guys, we will miss you!

Thank you to you all for joining us and thank you also to The Balti house for hosting us.

See you all next week. Keep safe as always

Susie xxx

2ND TYKE THAT 3RD SHEBELLS ZESTY SETHS SOCIALITES