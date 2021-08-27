Susie’s Big Quiz results for 26th August at The Balti House

Readers mail ….
from Susie L Ford ….
Quiz Master ….
It was a packed house for Susie’s quiz at The Balti House in Esentepe on Thursday 26th August.
The rounds were : A table top, Music round, Easy 5. Multiple choice, Danger zone, Letter round. Brainiacs and the Impossible
The results were :
- 1st Dunne N Dusted
- 2ND Tyke That
- 3RD The Shebells
- 4TH Just The 3 1/2 Of Us
- 5TH Norfolk Enchanchers
- Zesty Seth went to The Socialites
Sophia was awarded a certificate and a T shirt for all her achievements while on holiday with her dad James, safe journey guys, we will miss you!
Thank you to you all for joining us and thank you also to The Balti house for hosting us.
See you all next week. Keep safe as always
Susie xxx
