Readers Mail

Susie’s Big Quiz results for 26th August at The Balti House

By on ( Leave a comment )

Readers mail ….
from Susie L Ford ….
Quiz Master ….

It was a packed house for Susie’s quiz at The Balti House in Esentepe on Thursday 26th August.

The rounds were : A table top, Music round, Easy 5. Multiple choice, Danger zone, Letter round. Brainiacs and the Impossible

The results were :

  • 1st     Dunne N Dusted   
  • 2ND   Tyke That
  • 3RD    The Shebells
  • 4TH    Just The 3 1/2 Of Us
  • 5TH    Norfolk Enchanchers
  • Zesty Seth went to The Socialites 

Sophia was awarded a certificate and a T shirt for all her achievements while on holiday with her dad James, safe journey guys, we will miss you!

Thank you to you all for joining us and thank you also to The Balti house for hosting us.

See you all next week.    Keep safe as always 

Susie xxx

2ND TYKE THAT
3RD SHEBELLS
ZESTY SETHS SOCIALITES

Categories: Readers Mail, Reviews

Tagged as: , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.