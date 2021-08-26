ARUCAD University Students’ Exhibition

The creations produced by students of Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) in the 2020-2021 Academic Year Spring Semester courses continue to be exhibited at the ARUCAD Workshops Building in Girne.

Sharing his thoughts on the student exhibition, ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi said, “For the artists of the future, it is important that another eye sees their works, that their works are interpreted, that they benefit from their reviews. At the end of each semester, we organise exhibitions featuring the projects of our students. Our university’s spring semester student exhibition will continue to host its visitors in small groups throughout the summer (under pandemic rules). I congratulate our artist teachers, our students who showed their works, and their families. I invite everyone to come to our exhibition”.

Visitors can view the students’ works in the ARUCAD Workshops Building, where all the courses of the University are represented, including painting, sculpture, glass, ceramics, photography, graphic design, illustration, architecture, industrial design, interior architecture and environmental design.

Source (Turkish) : Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)