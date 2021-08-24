“Young Writers Encouragement Award” presented by Girne Municipality

Demet Mannaş Kervan received the Detective Novel Encouragement Award and Kemal Caymaz received the Fantasy Novel Award at the “Ali Nesim Literature Awards” ceremony held annually by the Cyprus Turkish Writers Union in memory of Ali Nesim.

The “Ali Nesim Encouragement Award” has been presented by the Cyprus Turkish Writers Union since 2016 in order to keep alive the thoughts, works and Turkish Cypriot culture of Ali Nesim, who was one of the important names of Turkish Cypriot Literature. Ali Nesim held the Presidency of the Cyprus Turkish Writers Union for many years. He died on May 9, 2014.

The award ceremony held as part of the “Literary Awards” was postponed last year due to the pandemic. The postponed award ceremony was held this year at the same time as the 2021 awards ceremony. Demet Mannaş Kervan and Kemal Caymaz, who received awards from Girne Municipality, were presented with plaques and financial awards by Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality