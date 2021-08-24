Fikri Ataoğlu condemns passport cancellation by Greek Cypriots

The decision of the Greek Cypriot Administration to cancel passports and not to renew them is an injustice!

The Greek Cypriot Administration has tried to rule the 1960 Republic, which it usurped with an occupying mentality, and unilaterally for half a century with the same occupying mentality, and the world has been only a spectator to this.

The Greek Cypriot Administration, which is literally the spoiled child of the EU, and its so-called political officials, have increased this spoiledness even more, making human rights and freedoms their toys with which they think they can play.

Restricting the freedom of travel, which is the most basic freedom of people, is an injustice that only this and similar mentalities can resort to.

Once again, I invite this mentality, which has made such unlawful acts and bigoted decisions that would restrict such human rights and freedoms, to start thinking humanely and peacefully.

Source: Fikri Ataoğlu Facebook