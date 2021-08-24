ARUCAD 100% Scholarship Interviews on 8th September

Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) is holding interviews, on 8th September to award 100% scholarships. Because of the pandemic, the university already grants 50% scholarship to all registered candidates. Candidates who want to increase the scholarship rate up to 100% must attend the interview on 8th September.

ARUCAD grants 50% direct scholarship for all programs within the University to TRNC nationals and/or students who have completed their high school education in the TRNC for 4 consecutive years. Candidates will be able to increase the scholarship rate up to 75%, 90% and 100% by attending the interview on 8th September.

The Island’s Only Boutique University with 14 Departments

In 2021, undergraduate programs of Digital Game Design, Communication Design and Management, Archaeology and Art History, and Ship and Yacht Design Departments were opened at the university. Prospective students will be able to apply to new undergraduate programs for the 2021-2022 Academic Year, Autumn Semester.

ARUCAD has a total of 14 departments including the 4 new undergraduate programs recently opened. These include, Plastic Arts, Photography, Ceramics, Film Design and Management, Archeology and Art History Departments under the Faculty of Arts; Under the Faculty of Design; Architecture, Interior Architecture and Environmental Design, Industrial Design, Ship and Yacht Design; Under the Faculty of Communication, there are Digital Game Design, Visual Communication Design, New Media and Communication, Advertising Design and Communication, Communication Design and Management Departments.

Job Placement Guarantee for Top Places

Those who graduate top from the departments of ARUCAD approved by YÖK and YÖDAK have a job placement guarantee. The university offers its students the opportunity to start one step ahead in their careers by providing a job placement guarantee to the top students of their departments.

The Double Degree Advantage with Manchester School of Art

ARUCAD Plastic Arts Department offers its students a double degree opportunity with the Manchester School of Art (MSoA), which is affiliated to Manchester Metropolitan University. Manchester School of Art is the UK’s second most respected art and design school, ranking in the top 10 of British universities according to the UK University Directory 2020.

Applications for the interview day, which will take place on 8th September 2021, at ARUCAD are drawing great interest. Candidates can obtain detailed information about the various scholarship opportunities up to 100%, offered by ARUCAD, and the interview and registration conditions on kibrisaday.arucad.edu.tr website and on the WhatsApp line at 0533 873 85 85.

Source (Turkish) : Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)