Visit of Azerbaijan Tourism Union to TRNC

Following the online meeting held in July, the delegation of Azerbaijan Tourism Associations visited the TRNC yesterday (18th August) with the aim of reviving the relations with Azerbaijan, which has followed a dull course in the field of tourism since 2011.

The delegation of Azerbaijan Tourism Associations, accompanied by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment Serhan Aktunç and the Azerbaijan Baku TRNC Representative Növber Ferit Vachi, held the first meeting with THY and Pegasus officials in the TRNC.

The delegation, which will meet with the Cyprus Turkish Travel Agencies Association today, will also visit Famagusta and Bafra tourism regions. The delegation will also meet with Minister Ataoğlu at a dinner hosted by the Minister of Tourism and Environment, Fikri Ataoğlu, after their visits in the Girne region tomorrow (20th August).

Source (Turkish) : TRNC Ministry of Tourism and Environment.