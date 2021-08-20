2nd ARUCAD High School Design Competition Awards Night

The winners of the High School Design Competition, organised for the second time this year by Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD), received their awards at a special ceremony held at ARUCAD Workshops Building on Tuesday 17th August in the presence of their families. The theme of the Contest this year was “The World After COVID 19”.

Burak Zafer Kibar from Girne Anafartalar High School took the first place, Süleyman Şehit from Nicosia Turkish High School took the second place, Ekatarina Vardar from the English School of Kyrenia and Güllü Güloğlan from Değirmenlik High School received the Erbil Arkın Special Award. The contestants who won the first three awards were presented with full scholarship and monetary awards from ARUCAD. In addition, contributions were made to the art workshops of the winning contestants’ high schools in order to meet their needs.

The jury consisted of: Erbil Arkın, Founder of ARUCAD, Dean of Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr. Nur Onat, Professor of Plastic Arts Department Dr. M. Turan Aksoy, Head of Visual Communication Design Department Assoc. Dr. Nuran Öze, Head of Architecture Department Assist. Assoc. Dr. Cem Yardımcı and Head of Plastic Arts Department Assist. Assoc. Dr. By Eser Keçeci

After the first three competition winners were determined a selection was made by the jury from the designs of the other participants and submitted to the vote for the social media awards. As a result of the voting, Sibel Çapar from Değirmenlik High School came first in social media, Derviş Eren Şimşek from Nicosia Anatolian Fine Arts High School came in second in social media, and Naz Irmak Göksan came in third in social media.

At the awards night, where the designs sent by the competitors were exhibited, Erbil Arkın, the Founder of ARUCAD, expressed his happiness to be together with young talents and their families, and gave the following message to the young artists: ”Encourage the young to participate. Because our love for art continues not just when we are young, but throughout our whole lives. And again, let us know that civilisation begins with art and will be remembered by the art we leave behind.”

Speaking at the ceremony, ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi said, “Both on the Island and in the world, we are going through difficult times. For this reason, we chose the theme of the competition as ‘The World After COVID-19’. Our jury members and Mr. Erbil Arkın carefully evaluated the submissions. We are only able to host the winners here tonight, but we welcome other students who have the courage to participate in the competition in the coming days, and we hope to see them all among us at ARUCAD in the future. We would like to thank our dear teachers for encouraging their students and valuable families for encouraging their children to art. As ARUCAD, we are making this competition traditional and we will continue it with your increasing participation every year.”

After the certificate presentation ceremony, the award night continued with a cocktail reception attended by talented young people, parents and ARUCAD artist academics.

Source (Turkish) : Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)