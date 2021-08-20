Susie’s Big Quiz results for 19th August at The Balti House

Readers mail….

Susie L Ford….Quiz Master….

It was a great evening for Susie’s Quiz on the 19th of August and it was a full house!

The rounds consisted of a Tabletop, an Easy 5, Multiple choice, The Danger Zone. A music round, Brainiacs and 1 Impossible question. We also added an under 12 tabletop too which was won by Sophia aged 9 who scored an impressive 8/8.

The results of the quiz were as follows:

1st Tyke That 66½

2nd Just The 4 of Us 65

3rd 1966 60 ½

4th Dunne N Dusted 58

5th Socialites 55 ½

6th Geeky Girls & Martin 55

And the famous Zesty-Seth went to the Shebells.

Thank you all for joining us and thank you to the Balti House for hosting us !

See you again next week on Thursday at 8.00pm.

Keep Safe as always.

Susie xxx