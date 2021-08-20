Susie’s Big Quiz results for 19th August at The Balti House

Readers mail….
Susie L Ford….Quiz Master….
It was a great evening for Susie’s Quiz on the 19th of August and it was a full house!
The rounds consisted of a Tabletop, an Easy 5, Multiple choice, The Danger Zone. A music round, Brainiacs and 1 Impossible question. We also added an under 12 tabletop too which was won by Sophia aged 9 who scored an impressive 8/8.
The results of the quiz were as follows:
- 1st Tyke That 66½
- 2nd Just The 4 of Us 65
- 3rd 1966 60 ½
- 4th Dunne N Dusted 58
- 5th Socialites 55 ½
- 6th Geeky Girls & Martin 55
- And the famous Zesty-Seth went to the Shebells.
Thank you all for joining us and thank you to the Balti House for hosting us !
See you again next week on Thursday at 8.00pm.
Keep Safe as always.
Susie xxx
Categories: Readers Mail, Reviews
Leave a Reply