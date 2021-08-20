Readers Mail

Susie’s Big Quiz results for 19th August at The Balti House

Readers mail….
Susie L Ford….Quiz Master….

It was a great evening for Susie’s Quiz on the 19th of August and it was a full house!

The rounds consisted of a Tabletop, an Easy 5, Multiple choice, The Danger Zone. A music round, Brainiacs and 1 Impossible question. We also added an under 12 tabletop too which was won by Sophia aged 9 who scored an impressive 8/8.

The results of the quiz were as follows:

Sophia

  • 1st      Tyke That                              66½
  • 2nd   Just The 4 of Us                    65
  • 3rd      1966                                      60 ½
  • 4th      Dunne N Dusted                  58
  • 5th     Socialites                              55 ½
  • 6th      Geeky Girls & Martin          55
  • And the famous  Zesty-Seth went to the Shebells.

Thank you all for joining us and thank you to the Balti House for hosting us !

See you again next week on Thursday at  8.00pm.

Keep Safe as always.

Susie xxx

