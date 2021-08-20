Minister Fikri Ataoğlu statement on Liane den Haan visit

Fikri Ataoğlu: “We would be pleased to host Greek and Greek Cypriot political officials in our country”

Democrat Party Chairman, Tourism and Environment Minister Fikri Ataoğlu, after his informal meeting with Dutch Parliamentarian Liane den Haan, responded to heavy criticism of her, especially on social media and mainly by Greek and Greek Cypriot political officials. Mr Ataoğlu’s message is as follows;

“It is not difficult to understand the criticisms of the Greek and Greek Cypriot political circles regarding our informal and friendly meeting with Dutch Parliamentarian Liane den Haan. It is precisely because of this mentality that it has not been possible to reach a solution on the Cyprus issue for years.

This attitude taken about the friendly and unofficial visit of Liane den Haan reflects the fact that the global economic bottleneck caused by the pandemic, which the whole world is struggling with, can only be overcome with worldwide unity and solidarity. The response to these facts that the Greek and Greek Cypriot political authorities pursue are far from human values. I think that the fact that they continue to pursue such a policy is something that the world should see and react to. This and similar outbursts exhibits a mentality that sees the Greek Cypriot regime as the sole owner of the Island, both politically and in terms of its natural resources, and is incapable of sharing. This is proof that the two-state solution thesis is becoming the most realistic and most permanent solution model day by day.

I would like to take this opportunity to repeat that the friendly and courteous visit of the Dutch deputy, Ms. Liane den Haan, greatly pleased us, and that we will be very honoured and pleased to see Ms. den Haan in our country again.

At the same time, I would repeat my friendly call to the Greek and Greek Cypriot political authorities, and I would like to send the message that we will be pleased to host them in our country, believing that it is a great moment in time to remember human values, cooperation and unity especially in the face of the pandemic.”

Source (Turkish) TRNC Ministry of Tourism and Environment

KKTC TURİZM VE ÇEVRE BAKANLIĞI

BASIN BÜROSU

19 Ağustos 2021

Ataoğlu: “Rum ve Yunan siyasi yetkililerini de ülkemizde ağırlamaktan memnuniyet duyarız”

Demokrat Parti Genel Başkanı Turizm ve Çevre Bakanı Fikri Ataoğlu, Hollandalı Parlamenter Liane den Haan ile gerçekleştirdiği gayri resmi toplantı sonrasında, özellikle sosyal medya üzerinden ve özellikle de Rum ve Yunanistan siyasi yetkililerce Haan’a yönelik ağır eleştirilere cevap verdi.

Ataoğlu’nun mesajı şöyle;

“Hollandalı Parlamenter Liane den Haan ile gayri resmi olarak ve dostane bir havada gerçekleştirdiğimiz görüşme ile ilgili olarak, özellikle Rum ve Yunanistan siyasi çevrenin eleştirilerini anlamak hiç de zor değildir.

İşte tam da bu zihniyet nedeniyle, yıllardır Kıbrıs konusunda herhangi bir çözüme ulaşabilmek mümkün olmamıştır.

Liane den Haan’ın dostane ve gayri resmi ziyareti karşısında takınılan bu tavır, bütün dünyanın mücadele ettiği pandeminin yol açtığı küresel ekonomik darboğazın, yalnız ve ancak, birlik ve beraberlikle, küresel mücadele ile üstesinden gelinebileceği gerçeği karşısında, Rum ve Yunan siyasi makamlarının insani değerlerden uzak bir siyaset gütmeye devam ediyor olması dünyanın görmesi ve tepki göstermesi gereken bir şey olduğunu düşünüyorum.

Ada’nın gerek siyasal olarak gerekse de doğal kaynakları bakımından tek sahibi olarak gören ve paylaşmaktan aciz zihniyetin bu ve buna benzer çıkışları, iki devletli çözüm tezinin her geçen gün en gerçekçi ve en kalıcı çözüm modeli olarak yerleştiğinin göstergesi olarak da değerlendirmek mümkün.

Bu vesile ile bir kez daha Hollandalı vekil Sayın Liane den Haan’ın, dostane ve nazik ziyaretlerinin bizleri ziyadesi ile memnun ettiğini, Sayın Haan’ı yeniden ülkemizde görmekten büyük bir onur ve memnuniyet duyacağımızı yinelemek isterim.

Aynı zamanda, Rum ve Yunan siyasi yetkililerine de dostane çağrımı yineler, özellikle pandemi nedeniyle insani değerlerin, işbirliği ve birlikteliğin hatırlanması adına büyük bir fırsat olduğu inancıyla, kendilerini de ülkemizde ağırlamaktan memnuniyet duyacağımızın mesajını vermek istiyorum.”