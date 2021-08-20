Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement re visit of Liane den Haan

A statement has been made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the improper statements of the Greek Cypriot officials on the occasion of the TRNC visit of Liane den Haan, a member of the Dutch Parliament.

“We strongly condemn the improper statements made by the Greek Cypriot officials on the occasion of the meeting of Liane den Haan, a member of the Dutch Parliament, with the TRNC Minister of Tourism and Environment, Mr. Fikri Ataoğlu, during her visit to our country.

We would like to remind the Minister of Finance of the Greek Cypriot administration, Constantinos Petrides, who has made unfounded allegations regarding the visit of Ms. Liane den Haan, that it is the Greek Cypriot side which ousted the Turkish Cypriot people, as the equal co-founder partner of the 1960 Republic of Cyprus, from the partnership republic by force of arms and usurped and occupied its offices as well as subjecting our people to ethnic cleansing between 1963-1974.

The said statements of the Greek Cypriot officials are not only a new manifestation of their efforts to sanitise the eleven year long atrocities they had inflicted on the Turkish Cypriot people and their disgrace in the history but also disclose the mindset of the Greek Cypriot political elites seeing the Turkish Cypriot People as a minority”.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office