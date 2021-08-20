Minister Ertuğruloğlu met with Turkish National Defence Minister

TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu met with the National Defence Minister of Turkey, Hulusi Akar.

During the meeting which was held within the framework of the 15th International Defence Industry Fair, bilateral and regional defence, security and cooperation issues were discussed.

Akar emphasised the importance of the Greek Cypriot side giving up its uncompromising stance and the necessity of a sovereign, equal and independent two-state solution instead of the tried and failed attempts which have continued for many years.

Furthermore, Akar stressed that Turkey will continue to protect the rights of the TRNC by using its guarantorship rights.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu also attended a live broadcast on Haber Global in Istanbul and evaluated the Cyprus issue.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office