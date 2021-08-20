Hygiene and Safe Food Checks continue in Girne to 18th August

During the official controls carried out by the Municipality of Girne, between 29 July -18 August 2021, a total of 126 businesses were inspected regarding food hygiene, general hygiene, and Covid-19 Pandemic Measures. 3 businesses were found to be deficient in terms of general food safety and were closed and sealed.

Inadequacies were found at Hürdeniz Corner Restaurant – Antik Liman Restaurant and Cemersu Girne Branch, regarding kitchen and food hygiene operating conditions, and at Sun Rays Hostel Cafe, which did not have health certificates and PCR test results of the personnel. Both Hürdeniz Restaurant and Cemersu have since eliminated their technical deficiencies and have been allowed to re-open. It was reported that Sun Rays Cafe is still sealed.

The inspections, mainly carried out at night, of food, beverage and entertainment venues found 25 workplaces had shortcomings within the scope of general workplace controls; 10 businesses were warned of closure if they did not rectify their deficiencies; 10 workplaces were fined a total of 6,953 TL due to inadequate food hygiene measures; 1 workplace was fined 8,800 TL on the grounds that it did not take the necessary Covid precautions.

Checks on sales in the Girne Municipality Open Market, which is established every Wednesday, will be continued within the framework of the Covid-19 Pandemic measures.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said,“Due to the density of eateries and entertainment venues there is a great increase in human traffic; This requires strict implementation of not only general hygiene-related measures in this sector but also Covid-related measures. It is our duty to protect the health of not only our valuable citizens but also our foreign students and tourists in our country. In order to protect the daily social life and economic flow we, as the Municipality, will continue the controls without interruption for a safe tourism season. Our people should also pay attention to using face-masks, personal social distance and hygiene issues. The whole of society, our people, our shopkeepers and local administrators, must manage this critical process together.”

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality