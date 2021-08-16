Taşkent Martyrs remembered

Turkish Cypriots who became martyrs while defending their towns and villages were remembered during the ceremony held at Taşkent Martyrdom on 14th August.

President Ersin Tatar, Speaker of the Assembly Önder Sennaroğlu, Prime Minister Ersan Saner, Turkish Ambassador to Lefkoşa Ali Murat Başçeri, Main Opposition party CTP Leader Tufan Erhürman, ministers, soldiers and other authorities attended the ceremony. The ceremony started with the laying of wreaths, a minute’s silence was observed, shots were fired and then flags were raised to the national anthem.

Speaking during the ceremony the head of the Martyrs’ Families Committee Erdinç Erdağlı said that the events that took place in Taşkent were bitter proof of the Greek Cypriot’s plans for Turkish Cypriots. “Our villages were raided one by one and our villagers were taken prisoners. It is not possible to forget this or allow this to be forgotten” said Erdağlı.

President Ersin Tatar drew attention to what had been experienced during those years and said that it is necessary to know the past and to pass it on properly to the future generation. Tatar also added that with the Turkish Peace operation, peace and freedom had been brought to Cyprus. Noting that the sovereignty of the Turkish Cypriot people, which is the main target, will not be abandoned, Tatar said that they will take firm steps towards the future, together with Turkey.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office