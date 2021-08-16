Muratağa-Sandallar and Atlılar Martyrs remembered

Muratağa-Sandallar and Atlılar Martyrs who lost their lives in 1974 as a result of the attack of the Greek Cypriots have been remembered.

President Ersin Tatar, Speaker of the Assembly Önder Sennaroğlu, Prime Minister Ersan Saner, Turkish Ambassador to Lefkoşa Ali Murat Başçeri, Commander of the Cyprus Turkish Peace Forces, Major-General Sezai Öztürk, Commander of the Security Forces, Major-General Zorlu Topaloğlu, Main Opposition party CTP Leader Tufan Erhürman, ministers and other authorities attended the ceremony held at 10:00am on 14th August at Muratağa-Sandallar and Atlılar Martyrdom.

The ceremony started with laying of wreaths by President Ersin Tatar, a minute’s silence was observed and shots were fired.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office