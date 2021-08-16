The 47th anniversary of the liberation of Serdarlı was celebrated with a ceremony on 14th August.

TRNC President Ersin Tatar, who attended the ceremony, said, “We must know our history well, the genocide and massacres must not be forgotten.” Stating that Serdarlı and Famagusta were liberated during the second phase of the Cyprus Peace Operation, President Tatar emphasised that there would be no going back to 1974 once again by referring to the effective and de facto guarantorship of Turkey.

Following President Ersin Tatar’s speech, the ceremony ended with an official parade.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office