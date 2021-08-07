Seabreeze Restaurant, Kucuk Erenkoy, Bingo and Birthday Night

Readers mail….

From Susie L Ford…

What a night we had at Seabreeze Restaurant, Kucuk Erenkoy, on Friday 6th August 2021.

This was our regular Bingo Night and it was great with lots of audience participation with lots of laughter and fun had by all.

To cap it all Bez was celebrating her birthday and we all had a lovely piece of birthday cake too!!

Thank you to you all for joining us on this wonderful night and please book for next week.

A special thank you to Mehmet and Claire at Seabreeze Restaurant for the wonderful food and service.

Keep Safe as always and see you again soon.

Susie x