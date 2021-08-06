Karagöz-Hacivat Shadow Play will be held in Girne on 10th August

As part of Girne Municipality Summer Holiday Children and Youth Workshops, Karagöz-Hacivat Shadow Play with Theater Artist-Art Director İzel Ceylani will meet with children on Tuesday, 10th August 2021.

Organised by Girne Municipality the event is free of charge for all children and will be held at Ozanköy Mustafa Özkalım Stadium between 20.00-22.00. It was stated that all children between the ages of 6-12 can participate in the event, which will be held in the open area, taking into account the Covid 19 measures, and it is necessary to register for the show. For registration and information call, 0392 815 1508 or 0539 112 6363.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü pointed out the importance of children’s growth with culture and art in their individual development and stated that families should be sensitive about this issue. Stating that they organised activities for children during the summer by paying attention to mask, social distance and hygiene rules due to the Covid 19 epidemic, Güngördü invited all children to the Karagöz-Hacivat Shadow play to be held in the open area.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality