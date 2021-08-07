St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia, August 2021 magazine

For those followers of St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia, we are pleased to share with you their August 2021 magazine which is so full of information.

Now that the latest Covid-19 regulations allow churches here to meet again and the border with the South open, there is now a service at 10:00am (please note the new service time) each Sunday. It will take the form of a Communion service when there is a priest available to us otherwise there will be a service of Morning Prayer.

Please note that masks, social distancing and limits on numbers requirements remain, along with showing proof of having had vaccinations. It is important to arrive on time as no-one will be admitted after 10am.

Thursday Morning Praise Service is suspended until further notice.

For any further information or updates please see the church website or contact the Church Wardens.

This month’s magazine contains a wide range of interesting and entertaining articles which should keep readers happy until the arrival of the next issue.

