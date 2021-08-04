ATA go for Kleftico and Belly Dancing in the mountains

An ATA social meal like no other, from Kleftiko to Belly Dancing and a lot more in between!

On a hot balmy evening, Anglo Turkish Association members and guests headed up into the cool of the mountains to enjoy traditional Turkish Cypriot hospitality at its best.

At Ilgaz köy fırını kafeterya ATA members and guests enjoyed a traditional Turkish Cypriot meal with a never-ending flow of food appearing before them all night long.

As if this was not enough, they were entertained by singers Burçin Kahramam and Burçin Yontucu plus a cameo performance by one of the cooks, all of whom had everyone up on their toes dancing and singing along with them.

The evening was capped off with a spectacular exhibition of Belly Dancing from Özlem Sultan.

Janet Marsh who joined the ATA on the evening said “It has been a great night shared with old and new friends, full of music, song, dancing and hilarity. Great food, drinks and a welcome to the ATA that l shall always remember. I can’t wait to go on another ATA event”.

Sheila Garrard said “l am a swallow and because of Covid I haven’t been to my Zeytinlik home for nearly 2 years. I came on my own to this event but was made so welcome by everyone both Ex-pat and Turkish Cypriots that l realised what l have been missing these last 2 years – the friendship of other ATA members and taking part in activities like tonight’s”.

Organised by ATA member Meral Yilmaz and restaurant owner Kiymet Sarioglu this ATA Social Meal was declared a big success by everyone who was there and will live on in members and guests minds for a very long time!

Information on the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus can be found on their Website

www.angloturkishassociation.com Facebook Group & Facebook Page

Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus

The friendly listening association with a heart, supporting good causes in Northern Cyprus for the benefit of everyone