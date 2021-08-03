BRS News: Update and crossing into the RoC at 3rd Aug 2021

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members.

UPDATE and CROSSING INTO THE RoC

The following ‘meeting’ was held with members of the Consular and Political teams within the British High Commission following requests by the BRS to add clarity to the issue of crossing into the RoC from the TRNC.

Whilst the information is correct at the time of publication, we are aware that the situation can change, either on a day-to-day basis or longer term.

We continue to work with the BHC team to keep up to date with the situation.

We are also aware that this will raise more questions from members but PLEASE do not contact us with questions to which we do not yet know the answers. All we have been provided with is the following information.

ONLINE MEETING WITH THE BRITISH HIGH COMMISSION – CONSULAR TEAM

GREEN LINE/INTERNAL BORDER CROSSINGS

Within the restrictions of the 90/180-day rules, the BHC team have spoken directly to the Immigration team at Metehan with the following result.

On your FIRST crossing into the RoC (since the borders re-opened 03/06/2021) your passport will have been scanned and the date recorded although the passport will not have been stamped.

This will automatically start the 90-day ‘visa’

You will be able to cross into the RoC as often as you wish UNTIL the period of 90-days has been reached.

You must then WAIT for another 90-days before you will be allowed to enter the RoC for another 90-day ‘visa’ period.

PLEASE BE AWARE THAT IF YOU EXCEED YOUR 90-DAY TOTAL AND CROSS INTO THE RoC VIA SBA CROSSINGS (Pile and Black Knight, Famagusta) YOU RUN THE RISK OF BEING STOPPED BY POLICE AND ASKED TO EXPLAIN WHY YOU ARE THERE WITHOUT PERMISSION. THIS COULD RESULT IN A FINE AND/OR REFUSED ACCESS INTO THE RoC FOR A PERIOD OF TIME.

LARNACA/PAPHOS

On entering the RoC from either Larnaca or Paphos airport you will receive a date-stamped entry visa in your passport.

You must leave via the RoC via the same route within the 90-day period and receive a date-stamped exit visa.

If you do not ‘use’ your allocation during your stay, then on your return you may still enter, as long as you do not exceed the 90-day total.

ISTANBUL COVID HUB

We are awaiting confirmation from the UK Government to the plan for Istanbul airport to be allowed to segregate passengers transitting through Turkey to other Countries. This will mean that they will not be seen as arriving from a RED listed country, thereby identifying the start point as the relevant country code under the destinations COVID Country Code. Once we have confirmation we will inform you.

