Children’s Summer Jewellery Workshop

Bracelets were made in which colourful beads were intertwined loop by loop, and transformed into stylish jewellery with the original creativity of tiny fingers. In the workshops organised for children aged 8-15, the children not only had a good time but also learned how to adapt, co-operate and exchange ideas in their group.

During the workshops, the children created wonderful jewellery with their unique designs.

Girne Mayor, Nidai Güngördü, visited the children during the Jewellery Workshop and said “Studies that contribute positively to the cognitive development of our children enable them to be successful in school lessons as well. This is because, while designing jewellery, they learn to work carefully. Most of the time they work without taking a break from their task.”

Güngördü continued, “we create free time for children to develop their creativity. We were surprised by the great imagination shown in making the jewellery.”

