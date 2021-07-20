Girne public beaches are safe and clean

In the statement made by the Municipality of Girne, it was announced that the seawater samples taken for the purpose of “E-coli and enterococcus” analysis from the public beaches and coasts of the municipality, which are heavily used by the public and tourists, were found to be good. The quality of seawater continues to be measured on a routine basis.

Microbiological analyses of the seawater of Kervansaray and Karaoğlanoğlu (Antis) Public Beaches of Girne Municipality, have determined that the sea quality was of the ‘best quality’ this month as it was last month.

Girne Mayor, Nidai Güngördü, said that the “E coli and enterococci” scans of the sea water samples from the two areas were made in accordance with EU standards, and were “zero” and that the people in these regions could swim in the sea with peace of mind.

The food and beverage services provided at the beach kiosks at Kervansaray and Karaoğlanoğlu public beaches comply with the hygiene and Covid Pandemic rules. The lifeguards are appreciated by the public.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality