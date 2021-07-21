Online meeting on tourism cooperation with Azerbaijan

On the initiatives of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, Serhan Aktunç and Azerbaijan Baku TRNC Representative, Növber Ferit Vechi, an online meeting was held with the participation of the President and Vice President of the Tourism Travel Agencies Association in Azerbaijan and several tour operators. The online meeting was held with the aim of developing relations between the two countries, especially in the field of tourism, which have been at a low level since 2011.

The Minister of Tourism and Environment, Fikri Ataoğlu, addressed the Azerbaijani participants, consisting of the President, Vice President of Azerbaijan Tourism and Travel Agencies and the members of the Association, and expressed his satisfaction that the meeting was taking place. Mr Ataoğlu underlined that this is the first step taken in 10 years to revive and develop relations between the two brotherly countries. He stated that they wish to develop cooperation in wider areas with the first step being taken in the field of tourism.

After the welcome of the participants by Minister Ataoğlu the meeting continued under the chairmanship of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, Serhan Aktunç, and discussed the issues of cooperation in the field of tourism and developing tourism relations.

At the meeting, which was very productive, it was agreed that a delegation consisting of the Azerbaijan Travel Agency Association and tour operators would come to the TRNC in August to hold a face-to-face meeting and to start working on specific proposals.

Source (Turkish) TRNC Ministry of Tourism and Environment