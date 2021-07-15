Girne Municipality, Story Competition Results

The results of the Girne Municipality Story Contest, which was held for the fourth time this year by the Municipality of Girne, have been announced.

The competition, which was held with the theme of “The Life of Persons with mental and physical disabilities”, received enthusiastic participation from Turkey as well as our young writer candidates. The prize for first place was 1000 TL, for second place 500 TL, and for third place 300 TL.

The Panel of Judges was: Ceyhan Özyıldız (Author, Photographer), Yıltan Taşçı (Literature, Photographer), Şenay Saçbüker (Actor, Lecturer, Children’s Book Author), Ahmet Bilgili (Columnist) and Misli Kadıoğlu (Girne Municipality Social Affairs Supervisor).

The winners

I. Category (Primary School)

1st place Doğan Değer, “Ayşe’s Dream” – Özgürlük Primary School / Nicosia.

2nd place Zehra Bilge Bayram, “Red Braided Girl”- Shht. Hasan Cafer Primary School / Kyrenia

3rd place Alya Gürbüz, “My Blue Walking Stick”-Near East Primary School/NicosiaII

II. Category (Middle School)

1st place Yaren Dedebek “Obstacles Were Not Obstacles” – Özlüce Exam Secondary School / Bursa

2nd place Simay Gümüşay “Everything Changes”- The English School of Kyrenia/Kyrenia

3rd place Hamza Ensar Ünal “Long Walk”- Wish Schools/İzmir

III. Category (High School)

1st place Süleyman Gökmen “Hitler in a Wheelchair”-Selçuklu Science High School/Konya

2nd place Kerem Altunbaş “Listen to the Rain”- Keşap Science High School/ Giresun

3rd place Sümeyye Taşdemir “What Do You Know”-Silivri Fuat Sezgin Science High School/Edirne

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality