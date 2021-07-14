English Courses sponsored by Girne Municipality and Final University

The Municipality of Girne and Final University have launched accelerated general English courses consisting of an 8-week 40-hour program running through July and August.

A statement made by the Municipality of Girne reported that 78 trainees started classes after the placement test held at Final University on Friday 2nd July 2021.

Girne Mayor, Nidai Güngördü, said that the courses, run by the Final University, are to be held for adults and are an opportunity for everyone. After the social, cultural and educational activities were suspended due to the pandemic, these programs are of great importance and will benefit the whole society.

The team Class at work

Güngördü, who visited all the trainees in the placement test held last week, wished them success throughout the course program. He emphasised the importance of language learning, particularly English in the tourism city of Girne.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality