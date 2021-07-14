Youth Platform organised Orienteering, Trekking and Cycling events

The summer program, prepared by the Girne Municipality Youth Platform with the slogan “Join Us, Get Into Life” continues. The activities of the platform, which is open to the participation of all young people between the ages of 15-21, continued over the weekend. The young people gathered for the Orienteering (Direction Finding) event on Friday 9th July in Girne Ancient Harbour, and participated in the Nature Walk in Alevkayası on Saturday, 10th July.

The social responsibility awareness of the young people, who also did fundraising for treatment for baby Karel, was also appreciated.

The youth activities continued on Sunday 11th July with a bicycle ride. Supported by Anafartalar High School and starting in front of Atatürk statue, the young people who took to the roads with the slogan “Pedal Flip and Live Healthy” had a fun weekend. The activities were carried out under the leadership of Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch personnel.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü came together with the youth and gave the message that he was always ready to support. This week’s program of the Youth Platform includes a Jewelry Workshop at the Social Life Center between 12.00-14.00 on 15th July.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality