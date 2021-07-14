TRNC Foreign Ministry Statement on EU Foreign Affairs Report

It is extremely unfortunate that the European Union Commission Vice-President and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, made the statements on “Cyprus” after the EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting on 12th July 2021.

In his speech, Borrell ignored the Turkish Cypriots, as usual, and called on Turkey regarding Maraş. It is worth emphasising once again that the closed area of Maraş is the territory of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the steps being taken in Maraş are by the TRNC State and Government. In this regard the international community in general, and the European Union in particular, should be speaking only to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The European Union made an historical mistake regarding Cyprus by unilaterally accepting the Greek Cypriot side into the European Union, without waiting for an agreement on the Cyprus issue, contrary to the membership criteria. With this irreversible mistake, the European Union has chosen its side on the Cyprus issue. It is not possible to talk about principles, such as equality and impartiality, with the biased approach of the European Union to the Cyprus issue. Moreover, since the EU has not kept any of its promises to the Turkish Cypriot people, it has lost its international credibility and its credibility in the eyes of our people.

Borrell also stated that the EU rejected the “two-state solution model in Cyprus”. This unfortunate statement shows how unwilling and prejudiced the European Union is to understand the just demands and wishes of the Turkish Cypriot side. It is seen that the European Union, whose current stance is pro-Greek and does not consider the equality of the parties, builds its vision on Cyprus on wrong assessments. However, the European Union is not in a position to decide what the solution model will be.

At the 5+United Nations informal meeting held in Geneva, the Turkish Cypriot side presented a new vision based on the existing facts on the island and the need for cooperation of the two sides, in order to reach an agreement on Cyprus. The new vision of the Turkish Cypriot side is not limited to the confirmation of the sovereign equality and equal international status of the two States on the island. Our proposal includes the establishment of cooperation between the two States after the acceptance of this development. The Turkish Cypriot side believes that this proposal will pave the way for an acceptable and sustainable agreement.

It is not possible to expect a positive result from the Foreign Affairs Council Meetings of the EU, which supports only the Greek Cypriot side’s position on Cyprus and ignores the views and even the existence of the Turkish Cypriot side. Despite this policy of the European Union, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, whose aim is to protect the rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriot people, will maintain its determined stance with the unwavering support of the Motherland Turkey.

Source : TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs