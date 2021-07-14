Two more Speed Cameras are commissioned in TRNC

Two more speed detection cameras have been commissioned within the framework of efforts to increase traffic safety in the country.

The speed limit was set as 50 km/h for the cameras mounted on the main road in Geçitköy and at the junction of the industrial zone on the Alayköy road.

The cameras, which are mounted at these points and can detect bidirectional speed violations, became active on Sunday 11th July 2021.

Source : TRNC Ministry of Public Works and Transportation