Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement re Pakistan Embassy visit

Statement of the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the visits of Pakistan Embassy Officials

“Our country and Pakistan enjoy close relations based on historical and cultural ties. Encouraged by the exemplary relationship between the two countries, an exceptional number of Pakistani nationals travel to our country to study and work.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Ankara regularly provides consular services to its citizens who are peacefully living in our country. In order to provide such services to their citizens, the consular officers of the Embassy of Pakistan in Ankara travel to our country on a regular basis in consultation with our Ministry.

It is worth noting that the sole purpose of the current visit by the Pakistan Embassy officials to our country is to provide consular services, as has previously been the case”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office