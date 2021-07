In order to reduce the current density in the PCR center in Girne, which is affiliated to the Ministry of Health, and to prevent citizens from being victimised, Girne Municipality is putting the Leymosun Culture House belonging to the Municipality back into service as a PCR Test Center, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health.

PCR tests will be performed between 08.00-14.00 on Monday-Saturday and between 08.00-13.00 on Sunday.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality