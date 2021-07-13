“Teslimat” is in the selection of GOYA for the fourth time

The Turkish-Cypriot short film “Teslimat”, directed by Doğuş Özokutan, has been included in the official selection of two important festivals, that pre-qualify for the Spanish Academy Awards (GOYA), among thousands of applications from around the world.

“Teslimat”, which was filmed by Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) and its post-production was carried out with the financial support of the Culture Department, will compete in the short film selection of the festivals “Festival Internacional de Cine Independiente de Elche” and “Festival Internacional de Cine de Sax” accredited to GOYA between the 16th and 24th July.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office