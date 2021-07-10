Girne Municipality increase city-wide cleaning to reduce fire risk

Continuing their work uninterruptedly, the Girne Municipality teams are expanding the scope of the cleaning works throughout the city day by day.

With the arrival of the summer season, Girne Municipality teams stated that they intensified their cleaning efforts throughout the city. The teams, which started to work on all streets and roads with the different teams formed, continue their cleaning works in the whole city uninterruptedly within the determined plans.

In addition to the periodic cleaning services, Girne Municipality cleaning teams, which try to provide a clean environment on the streets, roads and sidewalks, stated that they continue their cleaning works throughout the city in addition to their routine cleaning works.

The teams of Girne Municipality, cleared dried grass in parks and gardens and in empty areas which is routinely cut with machines to reduce the risk of fire, and precautions are taken against fires in a controlled manner. Emphasising that small fires can bring great disasters, the authorities called for clearing the weeds on empty lands.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that the cleaning works continue in the city every day and that cleaning works are carried out on the roadsides and empty land, especially with the approach of the summer months. Güngördü said that these works are continuing to prevent possible fires and said, “Weeds do not create a good image for our city. That’s why our cleaning teams meticulously clear the weeds on the roadsides. We are working to keep all our streets clean,” he said.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality