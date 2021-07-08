Girne Municipality summer holiday children’s workshops

The Summer Holiday Children’s Workshops organised by Girne Municipality continued with a Painting Workshop at Karaoğlanoğlu Public Beach. The children who came spent an artistic day drawing pictures. This colourful event was supported by the Girne Municipality Youth Platform.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü chatted with the children participating in the event and wished them a good time. Addressing the children, Güngördü said, “Children who are interested in art also love nature and animals too, as you do. Be sensitive to your environment. Do not forget the animals on the street during these hot days. Put out a bowl of water and a bowl of food for them.” Güngördü urged all the children to make good use of their summer holidays to improve themselves and become successful individuals in their lives.

Tomorrow, Thursday, 8th July 2021 Children’s Picnic at Boğaz Picnic area.

The activities arranged by the Social Affairs Branch continuing this year’s environmental theme will continue with a picnic to be held in the Bogaz picnic area on Thursday. Stating that there is a high demand for the events where a limited number of children are accepted, Social Affairs Branch Supervisor Misli Kadıoğlu said that the workshops are already full. She reminded the families and children who will attend the events to pay attention to the mask, social distance and hygiene rules.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality