English course arranged by Girne Municipality and Final University

In cooperation with Girne Municipality and Final University, a general English course has been organised in July-August with an 8-week 40-hour program.

In the statement made by the Municipality of Girne, it was stated that the Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch will accept registration by calling 0392 815 15 08 or 0548 890 55 00 until the end of business on Thursday, 1st July 2021, and the placement test will be held at the Final University on Friday, 2nd July 2021. In the statement, it was noted that as a result of the English course program, which will be limited to 120 people, a university-approved certificate will be given to the trainees. It was announced that the two-month program fee was determined as 250TL, including the book.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü pointed out the importance of speaking English for everyone in the tourism city of Girne, and pointed out the importance of learning at least one foreign language or English, with the ever-evolving technology. Güngördü pointed out that the courses to be held for adults in cooperation with Final University are an opportunity for everyone, and that after the social, cultural and educational activities were suspended due to the pandemic, the importance of such programs will benefit the whole society in cooperation with the universities in the city.

Güngördü thanked the administrators and instructors of Final University for their support for this project, and stated that exemplary collaborations with the university will continue throughout the summer term, and called on all the public to take advantage of this opportunity by participating in courses that will contribute to both their business and social lives.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality