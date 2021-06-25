Yoga at sunset on Kervansaray public beach

Girne Municipality organised Yoga Activity at Kervansaray public beach for World Yoga Day.

It was reported that the yoga event organised by Girne Municipality was held at Kervansaray Public Beach on Monday, 21st June 2021, at sunset, under the supervision of Jivamukti Yoga Instructor Naile Soyel. It was noted that people from many different countries showed great interest in the event, which Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü also attended.

The event lasted about 1 hour taking into account the Covid-19 Pandemic rules, and paying attention to social distance, and those attending brought their own mats.

While the United Nations emphasised that Yoga has never been associated with such importance in ensuring mental and physical health for people, the Yoga Day event was shared publicly in Girne Municipality, which has undertaken very serious missions in the fight against the pandemic in our country.

Nidai Güngördü, Mayor of Girne, made a statement regarding the day; “We are happy to share such an event with our people in the city of Girne, which is the international identity of yoga events shared all over the world with the slogan “Yoga for Goodness”. While the Covid-19 Pandemic deeply affects our daily lives with all our social and economic conditions, in such difficult times, we, as the Municipality, pushed our technical possibilities to the fullest, and both our valuable tradesmen and our people made important contributions to this process. These days when the effect of the pandemic has decreased, our hope has increased even more. In addition to the studies of the scientific world, we also need the administrative policies of the states and humanity itself in order to protect its holistic health. We have taken great care to serve with a municipality administration where the value given to humanity is at the forefront for a bright and peaceful future with our loved ones, to protect our mental and spiritual health, and we will continue to work in this direction. On this special day, I wish all humanity to be in goodness, peace and tranquility, and I would like to thank everyone who contributed.”

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality