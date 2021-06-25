Girne Municipality had First Aid training from Girne Civil Defence

With the awareness that first aid training is in line with the importance given to human life, and in order to reduce and/or prevent risks and dangers in the working lives and daily lives of its employees and the people it serves, in respect of both Occupational Health and Safety and Emergency Disaster situations, the Civil Defense Organisation gave 3 hours of first aid training to the Girne Regional Directorate within the scope of the Department.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality