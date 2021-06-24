Tatar issued message of condolence on death of Christian Heinze

President Ersin Tatar stated that he learned of the death of Dr. Christian Heinze with great sadness. Heinze served as the Deputy of the President of the “Constitutional Court of the Republic of Cyprus” between the years 1961-1963.

In his condolence message, President Ersin Tatar expressed, “I offer my condolences to Heinze’s family and relatives. Dr. Christian Heinze was a great supporter of the Turkish Cypriots’ struggle for justice and freedom, we will miss him very much”.

Reminding that Dr. Heinze, who served as the Vice President of the Supreme Constitutional Court of the Republic of Cyprus between 1961 and 1963, was an administrative and constitutional lawyer, President Tatar noted that Heinze witnessed historical developments and activities of the actions of Greeks and Greek Cypriots to make Cyprus an island under Greek sovereignty and remove Turkish Cypriots from all state institutions.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office