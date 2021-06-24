Prime Minister Saner met with Turkish Vice President Oktay

TRNC Prime Minister Ersan Saner met with Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay at the Presidential Complex in Ankara yesterday (23rd June).

In the statement made by the Press and Public Relations Directorate of the TRNC Prime Ministry, it was stated that as well as the evaluation of the TR-TRNC Economic and Financial Cooperation Agreement, vaccines, relations between the two countries and current issues were discussed in the pre-planned Saner-Oktay meeting

Prime Minister Ersan Saner and Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay made a joint statement after their meeting.

Oktay said that they exchanged detailed views on all the projects carried out in the TRNC and the developments in the political, economic and cultural fields.

Stating that the meeting was extremely beneficial, Oktay said “It’s already an ongoing process. This cooperation, close dialogue and exchange of views with all our institutions, our esteemed Presidents, our Prime Minister and our Ministers in every environment continues very seriously.”

Underlining that the next process will continue in the same way, Oktay stated that there are projects that are carried out in sectors, especially in economic terms, and that Turkey’s support will continue.

In his speech, Prime Minister Ersan Saner said that the steps to be taken in accordance with the Economic and Financial Cooperation Protocol signed between the TRNC and Turkey were taken with determination.

Mentioning that the policy regarding the opening of the closed Maraş continues resolutely, Saner pointed out that he is pleased to see Turkey’s support within the framework of the European Court of Human Rights.

Saner remarked that the Greek Cypriot Administration has not discussed anything other than federation talks for 53 years and said “We express that we have no desire left to endure another 53 years. With the strong support of Turkey, the will in the last presidential elections held in the TRNC was achieved in the direction of the continuation of the negotiations in the status of two sovereign equal states.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office