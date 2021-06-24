President Tatar to meet with Guterres in Brussels

President Ersin Tatar will meet with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Brussels tomorrow (25th June).

According to the Presidency’s statement, President Tatar will be accompanied by his Special Representative Ergün Olgun, Presidential Undersecretary Okan Donangil, Foreign Ministry Undersecretary İsmet Korukoğlu, and Presidential Legal Affairs Advisor Sülen Karabacak during his visit to Brussels.

President Tatar departed from the TRNC for Brussels this morning (24th June).

Source: TRNC Public Information Office