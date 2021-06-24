Dr Christian Heinze, Rest in Peace

By Margaret Sheard ….

Both Chris Elliott and myself were very sad to hear the news of the death of Dr. Christian Heinze and we remembered the time when we first met him in person in 2015, together with his wife Ursula, and we offer condolences to Ursula and family for their sad loss.

I am showing below the article written following our meeting with Dr Heinze which was published on 29th May 2015.

By Margaret Sheard….29.05.2015

It is always nice to be able to put a face to a name and this week we had the pleasure of meeting Dr Christian Heinze and his wife Ursula when they visited North Cyprus for a short holiday break.

We met them on the roof terrace of the Colony Hotel in Girne for a drink and chat for an hour or so. Although it was a holiday for Christian and Ursula, they were very busy catching up with old friends and had a dinner commitment for that evening, as we also had, so our meeting up was not for as long as we would have liked.

Dr Christian Heinze was Assistant to the late President of the Constitutional Court of the “Republic of Cyprus” in Nicosia in 1962/63.

Cyprusscene is very grateful for the very interesting and in-depth articles Dr Heinze contributes from time to time and to meet up with this very knowledgeable man was a great pleasure. We spoke about many things and both Christian and Ursula were very interested in our reasons for coming to live in North Cyprus and what we felt about the way of life here from many different aspects. Of course, Christian remembers Cyprus from the early 1960’s and has seen many changes up to the present day. Both Christian and Ursula have a love of North Cyprus and Cyprus as a whole, and would perhaps like to be able to spend more time here in the future, in which case we would be able to see a lot more of them.