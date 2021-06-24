BRS meet the TRNC President on National Blood Donation Day 

We are sharing for readers news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members.

National Blood Donation Day

The British Residents Society were invited to the TRNC Presidency building on National Blood Donation Day to receive a certificate of appreciation from President Tatar for the work undertaken on organising blood donor days at the State Hospital.

The certificate was received by Julian Mawdesley, the BRS Health & Welfare Secretary. Mr Tatar thanked the British expats, not only for their blood donations but for their continued support of the TRNC and community spirit.

Julian said this award was received on behalf of the BRS donor team past and present who give their time freely to organise and help run the donor days.

After the ceremony a tour was arranged of one of the fully equipped mobile blood donation units by the North Cyprus Red Crescent Society.

Editor’s note: For those readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society and registration as a member which can be started on-line please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com :