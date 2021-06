Readers mail….

Susie L Ford…Quiz master….

This quiz was held on 21st June 2021 at The Diiva Restaurant Esentepe, with lots of fun and laughter with a great group.

Big congratulations go to :

1st The Cyprus Dolls, Winning A Cash Prize

2nd The 3 Stooges, Winning The Famous Lemon

3rd The Esentepe Gurus

4th Drinking Buddies Minus 2.

Thank you all for joining us and the next Susies Fortunes will be held on 28th June.

Keep Safe

Susie xxx