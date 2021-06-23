Tatar: Sovereign equality and equal international status necessary

TRNC President Ersin Tatar stated that at the current stage, they are informally ready for any kind of negotiation, however, it is important to accept the 6 articles put forward in Geneva, especially the first article, which includes “sovereign equality and equal international status with the other side” in order to start formal negotiations.

Tatar pointed out that they expected the UN Secretary General to take a step in this direction in order to satisfy them and that they conveyed this to UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Cyprus Jane Holl Lute during the meeting held yesterday (22nd June). Tatar added that Lute wished that direct negotiations could be started without the necessity of a 2nd Geneva meeting, but she stated that there is no common ground at the moment.

Tatar made a press statement following the meeting with Jane Holl Lute.

President Tatar also expressed that taking practical, creative and courageous steps and establishing a common ground that will reconcile the two sides, where the demands for sovereignty will be observed, can be shaped according to the suggestions and pressures that the UN and other countries will make on the Greek Cypriot side. Tatar added “Because, unfortunately, there is an asymmetry arising from the advantage and superiority of the Greek Cypriot side in the current conditions”.

President Tatar said that they conveyed to Lute, with whom they evaluated the process following the 5+UN summit held in Geneva, that the Turkish Cypriot side maintains its position in Geneva.

Noting that the UN Secretary-General, in the invitation letter sent to them for the meeting in Geneva, expressed that Lute understood their position and the meeting was arranged in order to learn their new ideas’, Tatar stated that the Turkish Cypriot side brought innovation to the process and displayed a constructive attitude.

Tatar stated that negotiations on the basis of a bi-communal, bi-zonal federation model could not be achieved and UN officials also were aware of this, Tatar emphasised that there are many changes both in Cyprus and in the region. He stressed that the TRNC, with its institutions, structure, decisions made and people, has experienced a great development over the years and is connected to the world.

Tatar emphasised that they will claim the TRNC State, since these developments have happened thanks to the State.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office