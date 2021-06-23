Lawyer Dr. Christian Heinze passed away

Dr. Christian Heinze, who served as the Deputy of the German President Dr. Ernst Forsthoff of the “Constitutional Court of the Republic of Cyprus” between the years 1962-1963 and has carried out many studies on the Cyprus problem, has passed away.

Dr. Heinze resigned and left Cyprus in 1963, after Makarios announced that he would not consider the Constitutional Court which rejected the changes he wanted to make against the Turkish Cypriots, and brought these changes back to the agenda. Dr. Heinze continued to be interested in the Cyprus issue after leaving the island and wrote books and articles on the subject.

Christian Heinze stated in his books and articles that “the Cyprus problem stems from the Greek Cypriots’ efforts to dominate the whole island and their considering the Turkish Cypriots as a minority”, and argued that the problem could be solved by accepting the existence of the Turkish Cypriot State by the United Nations (UN), European Union (EU) and International Community.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office