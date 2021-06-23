September 2021 will see the Luther Vandross / Soul Classics show

Readers mail….

Laurence Floyd

So pleased to be able to advise that the Luther Vandross / Soul Classics show will now take place at the Colony Garden on Wednesday, 15th September 2021.

The Colony Garden assures us there are no issues at their end, with plenty of space which to allow us to enjoy ourselves and, as it is 3 months away, hopefully a chance for many of our friends and ‘swallows’ to return to the island.

The event will be a full Supper Club experience, with a 3 course meal and all import drinks included.

This event will once again be in support of Tulips.

I will send out more details in the near future.

