Tulips enjoyed a great Royal Ascot Ladies Day

Royal Ascot Ladies Day 2021 in aid of Tulips and Freedom Dog Sanctuary….

Readers mail….

From Sue Tilt ..Tulips….

Wow, what can we say? An absolutely fabulous day and seemingly enjoyed by everyone!

The event was so well organised it ran like a ‘well oiled machine’ and for that we have to say a massive thank you to Julie Anderson and Ann Deveau for their first class organisation

A hat was given to each lady who purchased a ticket to decorate (at home) ready for the best hat prize. It was truly amazing to see how much effort had been put into these hats. All of the hats were winners but sadly one had to be chosen, Penny Butcher stole the show with her stunning design and won a meal for 2 at The Eagles Nest. Second place went to Sue Gardiner with Ann Deveau taking third place.

Some ladies came with their own hats and whilst we do not want to single any one hat out we do want to mention Nicky Montgomery who had a pink and white hat made out of an IKEA lampshade!!

Thank you to everyone who entered into the spirit of the day, you were all great especially the male dancers!

Our thanks also go to our other sponsors: Veni Vici, Mrs Penny Butcher, Silver Rocks, Clarity, Roy Ashford, Les Ambassador, Green Lotus, Alvadar, Julie Anderson, Paul Wells, Dervis Nafi, Azant Estate Agents and to The Heaven (Alsancak Belediye) for being such great hosts.

A final thank you to Brian Joyce who kindly stepped in to take all the wonderful photographs that you can see on our Facebook page.

We will announce how much is raised once all the monies have been collected.

Regards

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)